Financial Survey: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) vs. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,070.34% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Opthea 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Opthea has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 499.42%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.51) -1.96 Opthea $90,000.00 2,943.53 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opthea.

Summary

Opthea beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

