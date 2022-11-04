First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,679. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.41.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

