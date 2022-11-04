First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 29478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

First Pacific Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.89%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.