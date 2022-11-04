First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 4,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

