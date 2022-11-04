First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 4,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 3.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
