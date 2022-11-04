First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.68 and last traded at $85.80. Approximately 442,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 85,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

