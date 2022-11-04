First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.68 and last traded at $85.80. Approximately 442,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 85,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.77.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
