First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First United alerts:

First United Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FUNC opened at $18.81 on Monday. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

First United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First United by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.