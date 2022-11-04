First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.94.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FWRG opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.65 million and a PE ratio of 226.60. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

