Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Moffett Nathanson to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.76.
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
