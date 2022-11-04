Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $184.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.21.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $148.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

