Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.20

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 15698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

