Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.20

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 15698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.
Five9 Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five9
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.