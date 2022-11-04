FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.20 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $51.20 million and $4,763.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00016486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.38805452 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,575.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

