FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.08.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $174.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.86. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

