FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $226.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.08.

FLT stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

