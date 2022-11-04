Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.93.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE FND opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 436,859 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.