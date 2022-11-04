Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

