Flowserve Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 170,315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.0% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 224,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

