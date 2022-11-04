FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.34

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 18295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

