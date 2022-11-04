Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Down to $49.04

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $46.98. Formula One Group shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.