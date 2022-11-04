Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Down to $49.04

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $46.98. Formula One Group shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
