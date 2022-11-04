Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.3 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 187,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

