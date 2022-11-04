Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 182,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

