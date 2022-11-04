Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

