Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.0 %

Forward Air stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

