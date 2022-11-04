Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading Down 8.4%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.61 and last traded at $80.88. 5,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 209,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.