Frax Price Index Share Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $141,266.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,734.93 or 0.31813947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.