Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,538,384.96 in Stock

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 847,062 shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $8,538,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,459,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,795,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Performance

FLAC stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 439,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,617. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 125.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

