Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.46).

FRES has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.25) to GBX 750 ($8.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 560 ($6.47) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($8.90) to GBX 825 ($9.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 718.20 ($8.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 730.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($11.53). The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2,506.43.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.