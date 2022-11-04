Fruits Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Fruits has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $310.30 million and approximately $970,495.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.08 or 0.31879710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

