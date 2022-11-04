FY2022 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EverQuote Stock Up 10.3 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $6.76 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 92.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.