FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

