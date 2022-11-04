FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.65. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$7.79.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.