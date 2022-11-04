FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.