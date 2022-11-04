FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Envela Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Envela in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 42.36%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million.

Envela Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

ELA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envela by 87.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envela

(Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.