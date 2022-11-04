FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Reduced by B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Ameresco Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Ameresco stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ameresco by 28.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $20,914,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $12,969,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.