FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

