FY2022 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

