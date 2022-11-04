FY2022 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $7.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

WTS opened at $140.87 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

