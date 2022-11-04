FY2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

EIX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 9,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

