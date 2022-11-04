G999 Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $11,055.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00092198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00071413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000176 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

