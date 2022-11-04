Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Trading Up 1.7 %

About Novartis

Shares of NVS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. 42,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

