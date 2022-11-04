Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

CVX stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

