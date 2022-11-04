Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 96.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

AMGN traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,963. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

