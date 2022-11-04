Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 123,463 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,463 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 27.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $372,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PG traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

