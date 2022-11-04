Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 360 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.54. 17,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,646. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

