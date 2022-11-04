Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 798 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.89. 34,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

