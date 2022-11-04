Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 8,637 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. 115,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

