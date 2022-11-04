Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.12 Per Share

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $10.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 752.11% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

NYSE IT opened at $319.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.98. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,419 shares of company stock worth $2,250,455 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 60.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.