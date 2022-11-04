Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion. Gartner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.06- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.50. 588,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $341.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 752.11% and a net margin of 14.41%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.63.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $9,945,482 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $38,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

