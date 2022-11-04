Gas (GAS) Price Tops $2.56 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Gas has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $19.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00011997 BTC on exchanges.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
