Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $2.84

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00013240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $76.82 million and $1.56 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.8223897 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,643,826.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

