Gateway Protocol Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $76.77 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00013404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.8223897 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,643,826.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

